There is an interesting twist of events in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a sitting minister allegedly impregnated his deputy

Tony Mwaba Kazadi, the minister of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, put his deputy, Aminata Namasia, in the family way

While Tony has reportedly taken responsibility for the pregnancy, Aminata, who is a married woman, has denied having an affair with her boss

A sitting minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, has allegedly got his deputy pregnant.

Tony Mwaba Kazadi, who heads the Ministry of Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, has admitted to having an affair with Aminata Namasia.

The minister has said what happened was an accident. Photo credit: Heritage Times.

However, Tony said what happened was an accident, but local reports have it that the two developed feelings for each other as they worked together.

The story is attributed to a journalist, Lungila John, who took to Twitter to make the startling revelation.

Aminata, who is a married woman, has denied having an affair with Tony and has said the scandal is the handiwork of political detractors.

The Street Journal quoted her as saying:

“On the eve of the electoral contests scheduled for December of this year, political detractors can attack my opinions and political actions rather than opting for practices tending to smear my person.”

The Heritage Times reports that the two have been heavily lampooned for their alleged affair.

The story has since gone viral on Twitter, with many accounts reposting it and attributing the same to Lungila John.

See one of the posts below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@arasmarty said:

"At least they are working and have proof to show for it."

@AligbeJonathan commented:

"Pregnancy by accident chai these people eeh. Probably knack her multiple times and they were all accident."

@olaskey1805 said:

"Thank God Devil can rest now. It was accidental."

