A chieftain of the ruling APC, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Onaiyekan, is against Bola Tinubu's swearing-in

FFK as he is fondly called reminded Onaiyekan that Nigerians voted for Tinubu and the plot to stop Tinubu from becoming the next president, has failed woefully

Meanwhile, Onaiyekan faults Tinubu’s swearing-in before the tribunal’s verdict, saying it was wrong to swear Tinubu in as President while his election victory was in contention at the petition tribunal

Former aviation minister and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese, John Onaiyekan, for saying president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should not be sworn-in on Monday, May 29.

Recall Onaiyekan, in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, May 4th said Tinubu ought not to have been sworn in why there are cases in court challenging his FGeburayr 25 election victory at the presidential poll.

Fani-Kayode tackles Onaiyekan

Reacting to this, Fani-Kayode in a post sighted by Legit.ng on Facebook, rubbished Onaiyekan’s comment.

He stated thus:

"To Cardinal John Onaiyekan and those that share his views that the swearing in of our President-elect should be postponed until after the Election Tribunal has delivered its judgement I say the following.

"The Nigerian people have spoken and the Deep State conspiracy to stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from becoming President failed long ago.

"We are well past that stage and you cannot stop a moving train.

"Those that have hardened their hearts and that have refused to accept God's will and admonition to let Asiwaju and the Nigerian people go shall, like Pharaoh, perish before our very eyes.

"Those that are filled with bitterness, hate, envy, fury and rage and that seek to pursue us into the Red Sea as we make our way to the Promise Land shall be drowned by it.

"Whether they like it or not, God-willing, the President-elect SHALL be sworn in on May 29th and those that want him dead or wish him ill shall see the grave long before he does.

"This is the doing of the Lord and it is marvellous in our sight."

(FFK)

