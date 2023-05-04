More calls to halt the inauguration of Nigeria's president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have reached a fever pitch

Respected cleric Cardinal John Onaiyekan has pointed out faults in the upcoming inauguration of the president-elect

He argued that inaugurating the president-elect while the tribunal is ongoing does not make sense

FCT, Abuja - Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the Bishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, said the imminent inauguration of Nigeria's president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, does not make sense.

The renowned cleric stated this on Thursday, May 4, during the Channels TV breakfast show Sunrise Day.

As reported by TheCable, Cardinal Onaiyekan stated his reason is that there are still unsettled issues in court.

He said:

“There are cases in court that have not been disposed of. That is why we are in an anomalous situation. We have a president-elect whose election is being challenged and the court is handling it.

“I’m still waiting for the court to tell me who won the election. It doesn’t make much sense to be swearing in people when they are still in court."

Onaiyekan calls for a review of the Electoral Act

He continued by saying that there is a need for a review of the Nigerian electoral system to stop the confusion wriggling around the entire legal process.

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

“It is a pity that it is taking longer for the court to come to its decision. My problem is that the whole system of our election must be properly reviewed so that it would be easier for winners to emerge according to the wishes of the people."

Festus Keyamo lambast Onaiyekan

In response to Onaiyekan's interview, senior lawyer and serving minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo critiqued the cleric for singling out his principal Tinubu.

In a lengthy statement released on his official Twitter handle sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, May 4, Keyamo dragged the cleric for being sentimental.

His tweet reads:

"You have chosen to single out this President-Elect @officialABAT this time around because the candidate you and your other religious brethren openly supported lost the election and you all feel humiliated and embarrassed."

