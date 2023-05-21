Prophet Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, has confidently stated that nothing will hinder the inauguration of President-elect Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023

Prophet Joshua Iginla, General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, has said nothing will stop the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29.

Prophet Iginla gave the prophecy in an interview published by PM News on Saturday, May 21.

Prophet Joshua Iginla said othing will stop the inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, May 29.

Source: Facebook

Opposition politicians and critics have voiced their objections to the inauguration of Tinubu on May 29 due to the petitions filed against his victory.

They argue, despite lacking constitutional basis, that the president-elect should not be sworn in until the court makes rulings on the petitions challenging his win

"I have said it before and I will still say it again, it is only a spiritually blinded man that will say Tinubu will not be sworn-in on the 29th of May 2023," he said.

PM News noted that Prophet Iginla's predictions since 2021 about Tinubu came to pass.

It's good that Peter Obi, Atiku go to court, says Prophet Iginla

Commenting on the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal, Prophet Iginla said it is good that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chose to seek redress in court after losing to Tinubu.

“And I like what Obi, Atiku, and others are doing by going to court. For Peter Obi, I can say God loves him. He performed very well being his first attempt. There is a future for him. He should put his house in order while he is busy fighting his legal battles.

"I believe the Obi movement shook everywhere. And another lesson learned is that Nigeria is not just a Christian community. It should not be religious-based. If you want to become the president of this nation, you should be the president of the Christians, Muslims, and pagans.

Prophet Ojo urges Nigerians to rally around Tinubu

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been urged to rally around President-elect Tinubu as he prepares for his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

This appeal was made by Prophet Wale Ojo of the Harvest Centre Mission, Ikorodu Lagos, during a news conference in Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, April 10.

Prophet Ojo, who got public attention in the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, rolled out a prophecy in 2021 that Tinubu would become the president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng