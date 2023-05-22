Residents of Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari's hometown, are excited to have their son back home after eight years in Aso Rock, Abuja

The Daura Emirate, in its preparation to welcome Buhari, is organising a durbar and other traditional events

President Buhari's residence in Daura wears a new look with a minor renovation as the town awaits his return

Daura, Katsina state - Residents of Daura in Katsina state, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari, can’t wait to have their son back home on Monday, May 29, after eight-year of running the country's affairs.

The mood in the town is similar to the eve of Sallah celebrations, and the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouq Umar, is spearheading the preparation of Buhari’s homecoming, Daily Trust reported.

In an attempt to ensure conformity with plans, the emir was reportedly seen on Saturday, May 20, in a casual outing, inspecting and monitoring the level and progress of preparations ahead of Buhari’s coming on May 29.

According to the newspaper, a source privy to the emirate council said:

“If you don’t know the emir or his vehicle, you wouldn’t know that he is the one going round to see how things are going on. This is to show you how much importance His Royal Highness attaches to this homecoming.”

Daura Emirate plans durbar, other traditional events for Buhari's homecoming

Daily Trust reported that the Daura Emirate Council is putting together a grand durbar (horse riding) to welcome President Buhari, Bayajidda II, among other traditional events such as dambe (boxing), Kokawa (wrestling) and Sharo/Shadi (Fulani traditional festival).

The emir first disclosed this during the farewell visit of Governor Aminu Masari at his palace last week.

“I want to inform His Excellency that we are planning a grand durbar to welcome our son and our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayajidda II. You are therefore invited either to participate as a horse rider, being a title holder of Matawallen Hausa or as a special guest.”

According to the invitation, the durbar procession will begin at 8am on Tuesday, May 30. at Kangiwa Square, Daura.

President Buhari will be seated by 10 am, and the durbar proper will commence at 10.15 am and end at 12.15 pm.

President Buhari’s residence wears a new look

President Buhari’s residence in Daura looked new and good after undergoing painting in white colour.

According to the security men at the gate, no other significant renovation was performed on the residence apart from the paint.

It was observed that barriers were mounted on all roads leading to President Buhari’s residence, to safeguard the neighbourhood.

Residents reveal why they are happy about Buhari’s homecoming

A businessman, Alhaji Labaran Maiyadi Daura said:

“We are grateful to God Almighty for showing us the successful and peaceful end of the administration of General Buhari.

“We are really happy and we have witnessed tremendous developments, not only here in Daura but throughout the nation, and above all, peace has returned to the nation.’’

Another resident, Aminu Muhammad Daura, said Daura has never witnessed the kind of development it has experienced under President Buhari’s administration.

Lawal said:

“Since Daura came into existence many years ago and till date, the ancient city has never witnessed the kind of change and transformation it is currently experiencing under Buhari’s reign as president. If you take each of the sectors in Daura LGA, you will see that something new has been achieved under his watch.

