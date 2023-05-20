President Muhammadu Buhari is already reminiscing about missing being in the Aso Villa

When asked what he would miss the most when he leaves office, Buhari said he would miss the good people who worked with him

According to his spokesperson, Buhari said this in London, United Kingdom, during a session with journalists

FCT, Abuja - With less than nine days to his exit from the Aso Villa, President Muhammadu Buhari said he would miss the good people he worked with during his tenure in office.

As reported by Punch, his spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed that the President stated this in London in his weekly article titled ‘The Good in Goodbye.’

President Muhammadu Buhari will handover the helm of affairs to another government on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Adesina said:

“In London two weeks ago, I and some of our media colleagues in the State House had asked the President what he would miss most when he leaves office.

“His response: “I’ll miss good people that we have worked together in the past eight years, like some of you here.”

Meanwhile, Adesina also highlighted his experience working with President Buhari and how he would be signing off as a fulfilled man.

He said:

“… My job is done, my bags are packed, and I’m ready to go. When I step out of the Presidential Villa on Friday, May 26, 2023, it would be the last as an insider. If I ever return, it would be as a visitor.

“My name would have to be first sent to the lobby station, I would go through security screening, before being granted access. And that is a place I’d driven in and out from freely in the past eight years. Yes, the only thing constant in life is change. I leave happily, fulfilled, and I say there’s a lot of good in goodbye.”

Federal Government Set to Create "4.5 Million Jobs”, New Report Says

In another development, fresh reports have confirmed that the outgoing administration has completed empowerment programmes that would create 4.5 million jobs.

These jobs are spread across the country through initiatives and projects executed by the government for vulnerable Nigerians.

These initiatives range from agriculture to technical and vocational training for youths and others.

