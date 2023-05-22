The world’s largest single-train refinery in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos state is set to be commissioned for operations

The $19 billion project was funded by Africa’s and the world’s richest black man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote

Reports revealed that influential African leaders would grace the commissioning of the mega refinery

The city of Lagos will be agog with high-profile personalities following the launching of the much-anticipated $19 billion refinery of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The mega refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state, will be officially unveiled for operations on Monday, May 22.

The Dangote Refinery is worth $19 billion and it is the world’s largest single-train refinery. Photo Credit: @okodoro_oro

Source: Twitter

However, the unveiling of the world’s largest single-train refinery would be graced with the presence of influential African leaders.

Below is the full list of African Presidents to attend Dangote refinery launch

1. President Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria)

Yes! President Muhammadu will be present at his final mega-commissioning of a major project not facilitated or funded by the federal government.

With less than six days to the end of his tenure, President Buhari will be the chief host of the inauguration of the Dangote Mega Refinery.

2. President Faure Gnassingbé (Togo)

The Togolese President was seen in a viral video touching down in Nigeria from a private jet on Sunday, May 21.

The 56-year-old President Faure Gnassingbé was seen in the video being welcomed at the airport by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state.

In his tweet, Governor Abiodun said:

"This evening, I had the honour of receiving H.E, President @FEGnassingbe of Togo who is in the country ahead of the Dangote Oil Refinery commissioning, slated for tomorrow."

3. Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana)

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has also been slated to attend the memorable event.

The 79-year-old, Akufo-Addo was at the centre of controversy when he paid tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari as he prepared to exit from office.

He was reported to have said that Nigeria would miss the leadership acumen of President Buhari.

4. Macky Sall (Senegal)

The 61-year-old Macky Sall would also be in attendance for launching the world’s largest single-train refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos state.

President Sall has been the President of Senegal since April 2012 and was re-elected in 2019.

5. Paul Kagame (Rwanda)

According to Daily Trust, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will also attend the event virtually and present his keynote address.

The 65-year-old revolutionist has extensively advocated for Africa's development, self-dependence, and economic independence from Western countries.

6. Mohamed Bazoum (Niger Republic)

Mohamed Bazoum, the 63-year-old Nigerien President, will also be present at the inauguration of the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

Bazoum has been a strong ally of Nigeria and is said to be good friends with President Muhammadu Buhari.

7. Mahamat Déby (Republic of Chad)

Mahamat Déby, popularly known as Mahamat Kaka, will also be gracing the event as a special guest of honour.

Déby is a Chadian four-star general serving as the transitional president of the Republic of Chad.

Source: Legit.ng