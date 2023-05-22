A new prophecy has revealed that the president-elect and his vice, Kashim Shettima, would be divided soon

Primate Elijah Ayodele rolled out this prophecy via an official statement noting that the southwest and northern cabal would trigger the feud

He also noted that Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor Sim Fubara would become enemies soon

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader, has rolled out a prophecy that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his subordinate, Senator Kashim Shettima, would encounter a division.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribunal, Primate Ayodele disclosed this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Osho Oluwatosin.

The prophecy said that the southwest and the northern cabal would plunge into a feud that would cause division between Tinubu and Shettima. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Elijah Ayodele

The statement revealed that the southwest and northern cabal would be plunged into a feud that would cause a separation between Tinubu and Shettima.

He said:

‘’Apart from these (aforementioned), President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima will have issues. There will be attempts to divide them. Also, the South-west cabal and Northern Cabals will not have it rosy till the end, there will be disagreements between them."

Similarly, he revealed that other administrations in some states would suffer a serious feud with their successor in the coming months.

Primate Ayodele singled out Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, whose administration would hand over to Sim Fubura, the state's governor-elect.

He also noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state would have a similar encounter with his boss Tinubu as he predicted a heated feud over Lagos state affairs.

He said:

‘’This next administration will feature several rancors both at the state and national levels. Some successors will fight their predecessors because it will not be rosy. Some will battle the issue of betrayal and disobedience, there will be so much crisis in the country as a result of division among those at the helm of affairs.’’

The renowned cleric further mentioned that Delta State would suffer the same fate as there would be a heated feud between the outgoing governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and the incoming governor-elect, Sheriff Oborevwori.

He said Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and his successor, Umo Uno, would also plunge into a war of rivalry when the handing-over processes have been completed.

Primate Ayodele said:

‘’The governor-elect of Akwa Ibom state, Umo Eno, and the incumbent, Emmanuel Udom will have a series of issues to battle in the next administration. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the incoming governor of Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori will suddenly become enemies of each other."

Primate Ayodele Lists Nigerian States Where Newly Elected Governors May Be Sacked

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned that elected governors in Kaduna, Enugu, and Ogun states in Nigeria may be sacked.

The cleric mentioned specific candidates from the PDP and Labour Party who may challenge the election results in court and potentially reclaim their mandates.

Pastor Ayodele also made predictions about the upcoming supplementary elections in Adamawa state.

