Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has warned that elected governors in Kaduna, Enugu, and Ogun states in Nigeria may be sacked

The cleric mentioned specific candidates from the PDP and Labour Party who may challenge the election results in court and potentially reclaim their mandates

Pastor Ayodele also made predictions about the upcoming supplementary elections in Adamawa state

Lagos, Nigeria - The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made revelations about the possibility of elected governors being sacked and replaced by candidates from opposition parties in certain states.

According to a statement from his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele pointed out that the PDP candidate in Kaduna, Isah Ashiru, may win in court and result in the removal of Uba Sani from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Daily Independent reported.

In Enugu state, Primate Ayodele mentioned that the PDP candidate, Peter Mbah, should not rejoice just yet as the Labour Party could be declared as the rightful winner of the election in court.

‘’The governors-elect of Kaduna and Enugu states should not rejoice yet," warned Primate Ayodele.

Why Governor Dapo Abiodun may be sacked - Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele also stated that Governor Dapo Abiodun's seat in Ogun state is uncertain, and the PDP has a chance to challenge it in court, although he urged the party to strategize well for a better chance of success.

The cleric also advised the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, not to pursue any case in court as it would be a waste of money, similar to the Abia state governorship candidate.

Adamawa governorship election 2023

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele also made predictions about the upcoming supplementary elections in Adamawa state, stating that the APC candidate, Aishatu Binani, is unlikely to win.

He, however, cautioned the PDP candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, to be alert as he foresees potential manipulations by the APC, Nigerian Tribune also stated.

