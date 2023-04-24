The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has stated that Orji Uzor Kalu is the best candidate for Senate presidency and that the Igbos will be in trouble if he loses

Primate Ayodele also warned that a crisis may occur if a Muslim emerges as the next president of the Senate

Additionally, the cleric stated that Ahmed Wase is the best candidate to become the next House of Representatives Speaker

Lagos, Nigeria - The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the best candidate for the Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly is Orji Kalu/

The cleric made this known in a statement signed and released on Monday, April 24, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Primate Ayodele says Senator Orji Kalu is the best candidate for Senate president. Photo credits: Primate Ayodele, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Source: Facebook

He added that the Igbos would be in trouble if Orji Kalu loses his aspiration of becoming the next Senate President.

His words:

‘’I still maintain that the best candidate for senate president is Orji Uzor Kalu. If he loses it, Igbo will be in trouble.

“The Igbos in the house will make it difficult for him but to balance the situation, an Igbo person and a Christian is better."

What will happen if a Muslim becomes the Senate president - Primate Ayodele

Primate Ayodele also said there will be a crisis if a Muslim emerges as the next president of the Senate.

A Muslim emerging the next senate president will lead to crisis, there will be so much rowdy session and disagreement in the house," he said.

Ahmed Wase is the best to become House of Reps speaker - Wase

Speaking further, Primate Ayodele said the best candidate to become the next House of Representatives speaker is Ahmed Wase, the current deputy speaker.

‘’If the opposition parties put themselves together as expected, they will shake the speakership race but there will be division among them because money will separate them.

“Money will make them not come together to produce a good candidate. The proposed coalition among opposition parties in the House of Representatives will not work. The deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase is the best candidate. He will stabilize the house,” he added.

