The governor of Kaduna state has made a strong vow ahead of his exit from office on Monday, May 29

Nasir El-Rufai has promised to flush out bad officials from the government till the last hour he will leave office

He spoke at a book launch in Kaduna on Saturday, May 20, where Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state praised his courage for telling the truth to power

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has vowed to continue to sack any bad person that needs to be sacked in his government and as well demolish bad structures till the last hour he will be leaving office.

The governor made this assertion on Saturday, May 20, at a book presentation on him, The Nation reported.

The book authored by a veteran journalist and public commentator, Mr. Emmanuel Ado, is titled “Putting The People First,” Leadership report added.

“Any bad thing we find we will remove so that the next governor does not need to do it again. Watch out till the eleventh hour when we shall quit office, we will continue to sack bad persons and remove bad things,” El-Rufai said.

The governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, has played down talks of returning as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the administration of the incoming government of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 63-year-old El-Rufai once served as FCT minister from 17th July 2003 to 27th July 2007 under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

El-Rufai's time as FCT minister earned him a lot of respect and accolades as he was mainly credited for urbanising the nation's capital.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has denied rumours of him jostling for the position of Chief of Staff in President-elect Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

The Kaduna governor stated that being in government is not the only way to contribute to Nigeria's development, emphasising his commitment to the country's progress.

Upon leaving office, El-Rufai said he plans to take a break but will remain accessible to offer guidance on advancing the country.

