Nigeria's former leader has made a shocking revelation about what gave him sleepless nights during his tenure in Aso Rock

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan disclosed that he used to lose sleep over insecurity in the country during his tenure

The former leader stated this while he commissioned projects constructed by Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku in Jalingo on Saturday, May 20

Former President Goodluck Jonathan revealed that insecurity gave him a “serious headache” during his time as Nigeria’s number one citizen.

He made this disclosure during the commissioning of a 22-kilometre road project in Taraba state on Saturday, May 20.

Jonathan made this assertion as he commissioned projects constructed by Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku in Jalingo. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

Why I have sleepless nights in Aso Rock, Jonathan spills

According to him, he had sleepless nights trying to address the problem, Daily Trust reported.

The ex-president urged the people of the state to live in peace for more development to thrive.

Jonathan, who noted that security is in the hands of the people, expressed happiness that Taraba was gradually returning to the good old days of peaceful coexistence and tolerance, THISDAY report added.

“When I was the president of Nigeria, the insecurity of the nation did give me sleepless nights. Sometimes even while I am in the church, my ADC will bring a phone to show me how people are being murdered or kidnapped, and that gave me serious headache.

“As I came into the Jalingo airport, I saw the Director of DSS and I quickly asked him ‘how is Taraba State security-wise?’ and he told me ‘Taraba is relatively peaceful,” he said.

