Governor Nasir El-Rufai has denied rumours of him jostling for the position of Chief of Staff in President-elect Bola Tinubu's cabinet

The Kaduna governor stated that being in government is not the only way to contribute to Nigeria's development, emphasizing his commitment to the progress of the country

Upon leaving office, El-Rufai said he plans to take a break but will remain accessible to offer guidance on advancing the country

Gombe state - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has denied rumours that he is vying for the position of Chief of Staff in President-elect Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

Speaking to newsmen in Gombe on Saturday, May 6, Governor El-Rufai described the reports as mere speculations, Daily Trust reported.

Governor El-Rufai said he is not interested in becoming Tinubu's Chief of Staff. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Governor El-Rufai reveals what he's interested in

The Kaduna state governor said he is more interested in contributing to the development of Nigeria than jostling for positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He emphasized that being in government was not the only way to contribute to Nigeria's development and that he would remain committed to the progress of the country even if he was not in government.

It should be noted that President-elect Bola Tinubu has not yet officially announced his cabinet, and any reports on potential appointments are purely speculative at this point.

His words:

“I have not had that discussion with the president-elect and I don’t like to speculate.

“I read in the newspapers all kinds of portfolios assigned to me but you know, I am a committed Nigerian.

“I want to see my country make progress and whatever I can do to contribute to the development of the country, I will do it.

“But, I don’t have to do it working in government. Everyone who is working either in the private sector or civil society is contributing.

“There is not just one way to contribute to the country and I will never stop working for Nigeria’s progress."

My plan after leaving office - El-Rufai

In the next 22 days, upon his departure from office, the governor stated that he intends to take a break but will remain accessible to offer guidance, if required, on advancing the country.

“I will be in the private sector, not any chief of staff. I will take a break and advise people like Governor Inuwa Yahaya if they need it,” he said.

El-Rufai expresses optimism on Tinubu's presidency

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai also expressed optimism that Nigerians will not regret voting for President-elect Bola Tinubu, come May 29.

He emphasized that better days are ahead of Nigerians under Tinubu's leadership.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), El-Rufai was in Gombe to inaugurate the construction of 550 housing units and the Gombe Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) Service Centre.

May 29: El-Rufai raises alarm over insecurity ahead of Tinubu’s swearing-in

In another report, ahead of the Monday, May 29 inauguration of Tinubu's government, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state raised an alarm over insecurity.

El-Rufai, on Wednesday, April 19, warned that bandits could take advantage of the transition period to launch bloody attacks in the country.

He, therefore, advised that security operations against bandits should be increased in the remaining days of the current administration and beyond.

Source: Legit.ng