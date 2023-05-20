Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has called on aspirants for the 10th assembly leadership to respect the zoning formula of the APC and the choice of Bols Tinubu

The PDP governor said this is one major way that the success of the incoming administration can be achieved as Tinubu would have his plans as well

Wike then called o Tinubu to appoint competent hands into his cabinet irrespective of their political background so that he can hit the ground running on getting to office

Kaduna, Kaduna - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has urged the aspirants contesting for the positions of the senate president and speaker of the House of Representatives to respect the position of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike said this would help the incoming Tinubu administration to succeed in delivering his campaign promises to Nigerians, Channels Television reported.

Who is Wike's preferred candidate for Senate president?

The governor said this while advising Tinubu to immediately assemble people with the capacity to get to the office on May 29.

He urged the president-elect to go for people with track records of performance and character as members of his cabinet, irrespective of their political background, so for him to hit the ground running.

Wike, who is a leader in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the advice in Kaduna on Saturday, May 20, at a book presentation on Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state.

The Rivers governor also commended Governor El-Rufai for supporting zoning the presidency to the southern region of the country in the name of fairness and equity.

The book, which was titled, ‘Putting People First: The El-Rufai Years’, was written by Emmanuel Ado, a Kaduna-based journalist. It was a compilation of articles and interviews that centred on the eight years of the administration of Kaduna state governor.

It touches El-Rufai's values, mission and achievements as Kaduna state governor.

On his part, Governor El-Rufai, then disclosed that he shared the same political ideology with the Rivers state governor, irrespective of their political parties.

