Governor Abdullahi Ganduje is currently not pleased with the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu

It was gathered that Ganduje was angered by Tinubu’s meeting with his rival Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ganduje’s plight was captured in a leaked phone conversation with former ‘placeholder’ vice presidential candidate of APC, Ibrahim Masari

FCT, Abuja - With few days left to the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria, there might be an imminent clash between the president-elect and some of his loyalists.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, a stern loyalist of Tinubu, recently vented his annoyance against Tinubu for meeting with his long-term rival and former boss, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Ganduje and Kwakwanso have been in a long-heated feud for almost a decade over their political differences. Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso

Several media reports had confirmed that the duo met up in Paris, France, in preparation for the start of Tinubu’s new government.

In a leaked audio published by Daily Nigerian, Ganduje reportedly had a phone conversation about the meeting between the duo and former ‘placeholder’ vice presidential candidate of APC, Ibrahim Masari.

According to the leaked audio, Ganduje was heard expressing his grouse about the meeting, stating that Tinubu was unfair to him for meeting with his rival Kwankwaso.

Meanwhile, Masari, in the telephone conversation, urged Ganduje to keep calm and not to be angered by the situation at hand.

He said:

“I share your pains. Even your enemy knows that he was not fair to you, but please remain calm until you come [to Abuja].

“He should have at least invited us for the meeting even if it was for symbolic purposes. And we even lost Kano because of him, the governor lamented. And one thing he [Tinubu] failed to understand is that power belongs to God. And these are very wrong calculations.”

In the conversation, Masari noted that Tinubu's move to see Kwankwaso behind them was a wrong signal that could prevent people from trusting him.

The angered Ganduje further referred to the fallout between Kwankwaso and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over issues bordering on corruption.

Confirming the antecedent of the meeting between Tinubu and Kwanwaso, Masari said:

“I spoke with Mr President earlier and I lamented to him about the issue. He (Tinubu) told me that it was SLS [Sanusi Lamido Sanusi] who arranged the meeting through [Gilbert] Chagoury (a Franco-Lebanese business tycoon and ally of Mr Tinubu).

"And I asked whether you were informed before the meeting, he (Tinubu) said no. I will adequately brief you when we meet, you know phone calls are not safe. Just keep exhibiting your maturity by keeping mum.”

Ganduje, on the other hand, stated that the meeting was arranged to scuttle the ongoing tribunal in the Kano state governorship election, a notion Masari agreed to.

Masari said:

“Yes, that game plan is there, but it is not within his purview, but your Excellency I’m pleading with you to be calm until you come around. Let’s not discuss this issue on the phone. You know how unsafe our conversation could be.

“Anytime you come around, we will have our usual meeting and present our resolutions to him.”

"I Met Tinubu In France": Kwankwaso Opens Up On Alliance With President-Elect

Meanwhile, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 presidential election, has confirmed meeting Bola Tinubu, the president-elect in France.

Kwankwaso hinted that he would not give details of the meeting until they both reached a reasonable conclusion.

Since the report of the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, there have been speculations that the ex-governor of Kano state will dump the NNPP for the APC.

