The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

While the opposition parties are calling for the postponement of Tinubu's swearing-in ceremony, others are saying it should not hold until the court gives its verdict

In a fresh reaction, SGF Boss Mustapha maintained that Tinubu's inauguration is sacrosanct and nothing can stop it

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman Presidential Transition Council (PTC), Boss Mustapha, has maintained that the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will hold as planned.

Mustapha, on Thursday, May 19, said the ongoing litigation of the presidential election tribunal would not affect the swearing-in of the president-elect and the vice-president-elect, Kashim Shettima.

In a tweet shared by Tinubu's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, and sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, May 19, Mustapha said as long as the Lord tarries, there will be an inauguration on Monday, May 29.

He stated thus:

“Without any fear of contradiction, there will be inauguration on May 29. This is not the first time, during the election of former President Shehu Shagari there was litigation but the country went ahead with the inauguration. Also, During the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo there was litigation but we continued with the swearing in.

“It was only former President Goodluck Jonathan that did not take the route of litigation.

“So, as long as the Lord tarries there will be inauguration.”

Why Tinubu should not be sworn in on May 29, Bode George speaks

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has revealed why Monday, May 29 is not sacrosanct for the inauguration of a new government.

In an interview with the Nigerian Guardian, Bode George spoke extensively on why the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration should be stopped.

The PDP chieftain maintained that there are court issues that needed to be settled before Tinubu should be sworn in, but until the technical issues are settled at the court, the president-elect should not be sworn in.

FG releases official programme of events for Tinubu's inauguration

Meanwhile, the federal government of Nigeria has released the order of programme for the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Thursday, May 18.

As contained in the order of program released by the ministry, the inauguration programme kicks off with a world press conference which is currently being held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

