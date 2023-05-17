Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 presidential election, has confirmed meeting Bola Tinubu, the president-elect in France

Kwankwaso hinted that he would not give details of the meeting until they both reached a reasonable conclusion

Since the report of the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, there have been speculations that the ex-governor of Kano state will dump the NNPP for the APC

Kano, Kano - Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, has confirmed meeting Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, in France.

In an interview with TRT Afrika, the former governor of Kano state said he would not reveal the full details of his meeting with Tinubu, who travelled to Europe.

What transpires between Tinubu and Kwankwaso's closed-door meeting in France

Kwankwaso, who got almost 1 million votes in Kano in the last presidential election, said he would not release the details of the meeting until they conclude their discussion and negotiation but promised to release full details next week, Thursday, May 25.

Commenting on whether he and Tinubu, as well as their supporters, enjoyed the ongoing alliances, the Kano-born politician said, "that's what we started doing. Let us finish it."

There are speculations that the former governor of Kano state will dump the NNPP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and he is expected to play a major role in the government of the incoming administration.

The major discussion between Kwankwaso and Tinubu was yet to be known, but reports claimed that the duo spent close to 4 hours in the secret meeting and that Nigerians are eager to know what transpired at the parley.

Tinubu and Kwankwaso strongly competed in the 2023 presidential election.

Though the game was more heated between Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party's candidate, at the state level in Kano, the elected was heated between Kwankwaso and the APC under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

