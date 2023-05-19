Abdulmajid Kwamanda, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, against any move to form an alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kwamanda argued that Tinubu romancing with Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the NNPP in the last general elections, was politically dangerous

The APC Northwest chieftain then threaten that the zone will withdraw it's support for the incoming president, should Kwankwaso be given a ministerial position

Kano, Kano state - Abdulmajid Kwamanda, an ally of President Muhammadu Buhari and a leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state, has threatened that the party in the northwest zone would withdraw its support if the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is considered for a portfolio by the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, The Cable reported.

Speaking with reporters in Kano on Thursday, May 18, Kwamanda warned the APC against accepting Kwankwaso into the party or appointing him into any role, Leadership Newspaper also reported.

Kwamanda has described Tinubu’s meeting with Rabiu Kwankwaso as causing serious division within the ruling party’s hierarchy. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Kwamanda said:

"We in the north-west do not welcome Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to our party APC. We do not accept the idea of Bola Tinubu giving him any appointment even as low as a messenger in our dear party."

He added:

“Should Tinubu ignore our outcry and appoint Kwankwaso, we are going to disrupt the entire APC in the north and withdraw our support for him."

