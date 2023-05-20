The former APC VP candidate placeholder, Ibrahim Masari, has said that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is sending out a bad signal in terms of the trust of people

Masari was heard making this comment in the leaked audio conversation between him and the Governor of Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje

The outgoing Kano governor was consistently heard saying he had been betrayed despite being urged to hold one-on-one meetings with Tinubu

Katsina - Ibrahim Masari, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) vice presidential candidate placeholder, has said that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is making it difficult to be trusted.

According to Daily Trust, the Katsina-born politician made the comment in the leaked telephone conversation he had with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.

Tinubu making it difficult to be trusted, Masari gives fresh reason

Source: Twitter

Can Tinubu be trusted? Masari's response to Ganduje queries

The duo were reportedly talking about the alleged meeting between Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election (NNPP).

Tinubu was earlier reported to have met with Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano, in Paris, France, on Monday, May 15.

Masari was heard in the leaked audio urging the outgoing governor of Kano to hold a one-on-one meeting with the president-elect.

But Ganduje, who is a strong supporter of Tinubu, kept saying in the audio that he had been betrayed.

Masari, the former VP placeholder for Tinubu, said the president-elect was sending a wrong signal that would make it difficult for people to trust him.

“I spoke with Mr President earlier, and I lamented to him about the issue. He (Tinubu) told me that it was SLS (Sanusi Lamido Sanusi) that arranged the meeting through one Chagoury. And I asked whether you were informed before the meeting, he (Tinubu) said no. I will adequately brief you when we meet, you know phone calls are not safe. Just keep exhibiting your maturity by keeping mum.”

Bola Tinubu: President-elect returns to Nigeria on Sunday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to return to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday.

Sources close to the president-elect assured that Tinubu would be in the country 8 days to his inauguration after spending 9 days in Europe.

On May 10, Tinubu left Nigeria for Europe to woo investors to Nigeria and also perfect his transition plan ahead of in inauguration on May.

