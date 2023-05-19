Governor Nyesom Wike continues to suffer criticism for demolishing a Bayelsa state property in Rivers state

The pragmatic governor, who has been at loggerheads with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state, ordered the demolition of the property recently

Condemning his actions, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, warned him not to extend his 'political drunkenness' beyond Rivers state

A few hours after demolishing a Bayelsa state property in Rivers state, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Yekini Nabena, has called out Governor Nyesom Wike.

Hon Nabena warned the Rivers state administrator not to extend his "political drunkenness" beyond the state as he also described his actions as disrespectful.

Nabena advised Wike not to trigger a rivalry between two states that have a long history of a cordial relationship. Photo Credit: Yekini Nabena and Governor Nyesom Wike

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, on Friday, May 19, Nabena noted that the state's properties should not be used to settle personal political scores between the two governors.

He also stated that Governor Wike's action could trigger an inter-state rivalry between the states, which have enjoyed a cordial relationship dating back to the old times.

Nabena said:

"As a Bayelsa son, I felt slighted and offended that Governor Wike is trying to rewrite history by redefining a long-time relationship between Rivers and Bayelsa State.

"The whole world is in the know the political rivalry between Governor Wike and Governor Diri of Bayelsa state within their People's Democratic Party (PDP). Such is not new in politics but fighting a whole state and Ijaw Nation because of their individual political ego is way beyond comprehension.

Nabena recounted how both governors were on good terms in 2019 and how Wike spearheaded a case against the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court.

The APC chieftain said:

"At this time Wike did not think of demolishing Bayelsa state properties but because Governor Diri did not support Wike's failed presidential ambition during PDP's primary election, he suddenly woke up remembering that Bayelsa state properties are defacing an area in Port Harcourt. This is unacceptable."

Nabena also urged elders and Wike's hometown chiefs to approach and call him to order in his raging sentiments against the Ijaw people.

Wike Reveals Why He Demolished Bayelsa Govt's Property in Rivers State

Governor Wike, on the other hand, blamed the leadership failure of his counterpart, Douye Diri, for the demolition of the property owned by Bayelsa State in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

Wike said he has no apology for demolishing a Bayelsa state government property in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Governor Diri promised to renovate the property within three months but reneged, prompting his administration to pull down the building.

Source: Legit.ng