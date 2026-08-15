Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed a review of state grants to entities operating Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

Abbott also referred both airports to the US Department of Transportation for investigation over what he called illegal religious favouritism at taxpayer-funded facilities

DFW said it had been evaluating a proposal to install ablution washing stations in its international terminal but decided not to go ahead with the project

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday ordered a review of state grants to entities managing two of the state's largest airports, after Dallas Fort Worth International Airport confirmed it had scrapped plans to install Islamic ablution washing stations.

Abbott said his office would examine all state grants to bodies operating DFW and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, with potential revocation and denial of future funding on the table. He also referred both airports to the US Department of Transportation for investigation.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott orders review of state grants after DFW cancels Islamic ablution washing station plans. Photo credit: Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"Government-owned airports cannot favor one religion over all others," Abbott wrote on X. "DFW plans to install Islamic wudu washing facilities are illegal. I've directed a review of all state grants to both airports for possible revocation, and referred DFW & IAH to USDOT for investigation. Texas will not allow illegal religious discrimination at taxpayer-funded facilities."

DFW pulls back on washing station proposal

DFW told Fox News Digital it had been assessing a proposal to place ablution washing stations on the pre-security side of Terminal D, the airport's international terminal. The airport said it brought forward its review after the plan drew significant public attention.

"While that evaluation was planned, the airport accelerated its review due to elevated public interest this week and has determined not to proceed with the project as it would not deliver the originally anticipated operational benefits," the airport said in a statement.

A regulatory filing submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation on July 31 had registered the project at a preliminary cost of $300,000, with completion expected before the end of the year. The filing listed the funding source as private, which DFW later said was an error made by its outside design firm.

The airport said the actual cost, had the project gone ahead, would have been closer to $120,000, and that airport funds, not taxpayer money, would have covered the work. DFW stressed the project had not received final approval at any stage.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport faces grant review as Abbott refers both airports to USDOT. Photo credit: Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Airport defends its funding structure

DFW maintained that it does not draw on taxpayer dollars for its operations, relying instead on income from sources such as parking and concessions. The airport said all its projects follow the same internal approval process, weighing operational benefits, customer service impact, risk, and cost before any work is greenlit.

Abbott's intervention adds political pressure to what DFW described as a routine internal evaluation that never advanced beyond the proposal stage.

See the X post below:

US offers illegal immigrants $2,600 cash bonus to leave

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States government has launched a voluntary departure scheme that offers undocumented immigrants free travel and a $2,600 cash payment if they choose to leave the country through the CBP Home Mobile App.

Under the programme, non-criminal illegal aliens who register their intent to depart through the app and clear a vetting process will be temporarily deprioritised by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for detention or any enforcement action ahead of their scheduled exit date.

Source: Legit.ng