African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower Radio are facing the threat of demolition of their buildings in Rivers

This is why their owners, Daar Communications Plc, on Friday, March 23, appealed to the state government not to demolish the complex,

The firm noted that if the structure is brought down, workers will be grossly affected and this will have a toll on their families

Rivers - Owners of African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower Radio, Daar Communications Pls, have appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike not to demolish the building housing the media companies in Rivers.

In a statement on Friday, March 24, Remi Olu Akerele, the head of centre, Daar Communications Pls, noted that the livelihood of over 50% of the workforce who are from Ozuoba, the host community in Obio-Akpor local government area will be seriously affected if the building is demolished, PM News reports.

Daar Communications Pls told Wike that the case is already in court (Photo: @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

Akerele, therefore, appealed to the state government not to throw out the workers for the sake of their well-being and the survival of their families.

This statement is in reaction to the 48 hours demolition notice to the media house from the Rivers state ministry of works.

According to her, the notice was pasted on the wall of the company’s building without any further information.

She revealed:

“It was one of the security guards who saw it and out of curiosity, he brought it to my office. When I saw it, I was surprised that a 48 hours demolition notice was served on us."

She went on to disclose that DAAR Communications has instituted a court action against the Rivers State Government to stop the demolition of the building.

Akerele advised the government to wait for the decision of the court on April 6, 2023, when the case will be heard.

Her words:

“I just want to appeal to the Governor to have a rethink if not for owners of Daar Communications,PLC, but for over 80 percent workforce that are sourced from the locality of Ozuoba, host community. We have been in good relationship with them. We have been doing everything humanly possible for the community as company.

“The matter has been taken to Court. We believe that in an idea situation there shouldn’t have any action because the case is already in Court. Hearing of the case has been fixed for the 6th of April."

Source: Legit.ng