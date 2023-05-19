Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, has sent a strong message to the good people of Abia state.

While reacting to the court's verdict regarding his March 18 election victory, the Labour Party candidate urged Abians not to panic over his purported sack by a Federal High Court in Kano, saying there is no cause for alarm over the kangaroo judgement.

Abia Governor-elect Dr Alex Otti describes the Kano court's verdict as a kangaroo judgement.

Source: Facebook

Otti is not bothered about Kano's court judgement

Otti who spoke with Vanguard in Abia, said arrangements for his swearing-in on May 29 were on full gear as planned, declaring that the antics of the enemies of democracy cannot truncate the will of Abians.

This is as the Labour Party has dismissed the said judgment as a waste of time.

Similarly, the Labour Party Chairman in Abia State, Hon. Ceekay Igara, said the court’s “pronouncement is laughable”.

According to him, the decision of the court would have no significance in the coming inauguration of the governor-elect.

After Losing Abia State to Labour Party, Ikpeazu Sacks Several Aides

In another development, the Abia state government has sacked several political appointees after PDP's loss in the just concluded election.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, after sacking his appointees, directed the state accountant general to ensure the immediate payment of their March 2023 stipends.

The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem, disclosed that those affected included special assistants and senior special assistants.

Alex Otti trade words with Ikpeazu over alleged employment racketeering in Abia Civil Service

Meanwhile, Alex Otti, the new governor of Abia state has levelled a fresh allegation against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The LP governor alleged that Ikpeazu engaged in illegal employment in different ministries and parastatals, and the employees were issued backdated employment letters.

Interestingly, Ikpeazu replied to Otti and urged him to be patient until he takes over from him, but until then, he is still in charge.

