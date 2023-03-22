Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has told Daar Communication, the owner of AIT/RayPower, to leave their buildings within the next 48 hours

In a notice to quit signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry of works in the state, Ebere Dennis Emenike, the facility is marked for demolition in 48hrs time

According to the notice, the building of the media outlet in the Ozuoba area of Port Harcourt, the state capital, is marked for demolition

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has asked Daar Communication, the owner of AIT/Raypower television and radio stations, to vacate the building they occupy in the next 48 hours.

According to PM News, the building housing the facilities of the media outlet in the Ozuoba area of Port Harcourt, the state capital, is marked for demolition in 48 hours' time.

Governor Wike issues 48 hours' notice to quit to AIT, Raypower

Source: Twitter

Why Wike asks AIT, Raypower to leave within 48 hours

The ultimatum was disclosed in a notice to quit signed by the permanent secretary of the Rivers state ministry of works, Ebere Dennis Emenike, dated Tuesday, March 21.

According to the statement, the building in question was one of the structures that have been marked for demolition in the GRA Phase 5 in Port Harcourt.

The content of the notice reads in part:

“Consequently, you are by this notice requested to remove Structures within 48 hours to allow for speedy progress of work”.

However, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Rivers state chapter, has pleaded on behalf of the media outlet with the state government to drop its plan to demolish the structure housing the AIT/Raypower media facilities.

The union's appeal is contained in a joint statement jointly signed by the NUJ chairman and secretary in the state, Stanley Job Stanley and Ike Wigodo.

Source: Legit.ng