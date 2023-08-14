The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has commended President Bola Tinubu over his leadership style of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

In a tweet by Blinken on Monday, August 14, the US Secretary of State disclosed that he had just called the Nigerian President over his leadership style in the West African bloc.

The ECOWAS has been at loggerheads with the military junta in the Niger Republic, which recently overthrew the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

Following the coup that ousted Bazoum, the ECOWAS, under the leadership of President Tinubu, has issued an ultimatum against the military leader, adding that it would not hesitate to use force if the military junta refused to return power to democratic government.

To express the seriousness of his actions, Nigeria slammed many sanctions on the neighbouring country, including cutting off its electricity supply to the Niger Republic.

At the expiration of the tenure, Nigeria slammed more sanctions on the supporters of the coup, adding that it would be carried out through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The sanctions have created tension among Nigerians, who believed that the military junta have the backing of Russia through the Wagner Group and that any military action against Niger could lead to an African spring.

Amid the tension, UN Secretary Antony Blinken commended Tinubu's leadership style in ECOWAS, particularly in restoring democratic order in Niger.

His tweet reads:

"Spoke to Nigerian President Tinubu to commend his leadership of the Economic Community of West African States and discussed shared efforts to restore constitutional order in Niger."

