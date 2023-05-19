The real reason why Bola Tinubu of the ruling APC emerged victorious in the February 25 presidential poll has been revealed

A former minister, Adebayo Shittu, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party were defeated by Tinubu because they lacked proper planning and direction

Shittu stated further that if Atiku and Obi had come together during the poll, the president-elect and his vice of the APC would have lost the election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A former minister of communications, Adebayo Shittu, has revealed what actually played out in the Saturday, February 25 presidential election.

According to Shittu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, lost the poll because of lack of vision and proper organisation.

The former minister says a lack of vision and proper organisation led to Atiku and Peter Obi's defeat at the poll. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Shittu gives details of what happened to Obi and Atiku during the poll

The former minister made this disclosure in Abuja during a press conference organised by the Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups on Thursday, May 18, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration of the APC’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the poll at the presidential election petition tribunal.

But Shittu said,

“I think God had been at work. God made it that Atiku and Obi shouldn’t come together as presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate; we would have lost. They failed to think of that.

“Their failure is as a result of their own lack of vision and proper organisation.”

FG releases official programme of events for Tinubu's inauguration

The federal government of Nigeria has released the order of programme for the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Thursday, May 18.

As contained in the order of program released by the ministry, the inauguration programme kicks off with a world press conference which is currently being held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

Tribunal: Atiku’s petition against Tinubu stalls as court adjourns proceedings

The presidential election petition tribunal says it would reconvene to hear the petition filed by the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The tribunal in Abuja on Thursday, May 17, said Atiku's petition against Tinubu would be revisited on Friday, May 18.

Justice Haruna Tsammani, who leads the five-member panel, disclosed that the case was adjourned to continue the further pre-hearing session on the petition and to hear pending applications filed by respondents.

Source: Legit.ng