FCT, Abuja - Ade Omole, the Director of the defunct Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Diaspora Directorate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed optimism that the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will triumph at the Election Tribunal.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, May 15, when he received a property donation for the accommodation of Nigerians in Diaspora in respect of Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, Omole described the former Lagos state governor’s emergence as Nigeria’s next leader as “divinely ordained”, Vanguard reported.

He praised Tinubu for his impact as Lagos State governor from 1999 to 2007, and asked Nigerians to expect a similar ‘outstanding’ feat when the APC leaders’s tenure begins on Monday, May 29, Peoples Gazette also reported.

Omole said:

“There is nothing to worry about the opposition being in court to challenge our mandate. Because aggrieved opposition politicians have to ventilate their loss and frustration somewhere and the court is there for them to do that lawfully.”

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi’s petition against Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP); and Atiku Abubakar, presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are praying the court to nullify the poll over allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act by Nigeria’s electoral commission (INEC).

The Labour Party and PDP candidates also accused INEC and Tinubu of manipulating the poll in favour of Tinubu.

With a petition dismissal and one withdrawal, Tinubu presently has three remaining petitions against his victory to battle in court.

