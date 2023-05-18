The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will have to wait another 24 hours before his petition is heard

Atiku's petition has three respondents, which include the president-elect Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani said the resumption of the tribunal would also determine the number of witnesses that would be entertained during proceedings

FCT, Abuja - The presidential election petition tribunal says it would reconvene to hear the petition filed by the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar against the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The tribunal sitting in Abuja on Thursday, May 17, said Atiku's petition against Tinubu would be revisited on Friday, May 18.

Atiku Abubakar and his legal counsel would return back to the tribunal on Friday, May 19. Photo Credit: Bola Suliamon

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, Justice Haruna Tsammani, who leads the five-member panel, disclosed that the case was adjourned to continue the further pre-hearing session on the petition and to hear pending applications that the respondents filed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were listed as the respondents in the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Meanwhile, the legal counsel to the respondent prayed to the five-member panel of the tribunal to dismiss the petition filed before them by the main opposition party which is seeking the cancellation of Tinubu's election.

Giving more updates on the adjournment, Justice Tsammani disclosed that at the resumption of proceedings on Friday, May 18, a decision would be made to determine the number of witnesses per political party and the time allotted for cross-examination.

Since the tribunal's commencement, Tinubu has yet to appear in court, but his counterpart, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, has made appearances in court.

Court adjourns Peter Obi’s Petition against Tinubu

Similarly, the petition filed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, against President-elect Bola Tinubu has stalled again.

The presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday, May 17, did not hear the petition as earlier scheduled.

According to the election tribunal, the hearing will resume Obi's petition on Friday, May 19 for cross-examination of witnesses.

Source: Legit.ng