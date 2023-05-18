The Federal Government has released a ten-item programme lineup for the inauguration ceremony of Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Ministry of Information and Culture announced this development on Thursday, May 18

The event is expected to kick off properly on Tuesday, May 23, with a regimental dinner in honour of the Commander in Chief

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has released the order of programme for the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Thursday, May 18.

President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over power to the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

As contained in the order of program released by the ministry, the inauguration programme kicks off with a world press conference which is currently being held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

This development was also confirmed via the Twitter handle of the director of media and publicity for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign Onanuga.

He tweeted:

"Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha unveils the Inauguration Programme for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 16th President of Nigeria. The events begin 23 May."

Below is the list of activities lined up for the inauguration event.

1. World Press Conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The event is slated for Thursday, May 18, at the Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

2. Regimental Dinner in Honour of the Commander in Chief.

The dinner event will be held on Tuesday, May 23, at the Armed Forces Mess.

3. Valedatory Federal Executive Council Meeting at the FEC Chamber, Aso Villa, on Wednesday, May 24.

4. Investiture of the president-elect and the vice president-elect with the national honour of GCFR and GCON at the State House Conference Centre on Thursday, May 25.

5. Public Lecture and Jumaat Prayer at the national mosque on Friday, May 26.

6. Children's Day Parade and Party at the Old Parade Ground and the State House on Saturday, May 27.

7. Inauguration lecture by Uhuru Kenyatta, former President of Kenya, at the International Conference Centre on Saturday, May 27.

8. Inter-denominational church service at the National Christian Centre on Sunday, May 28.

9. Inauguration/Swearing-in at Eagle Square on Monday, May 29.

10. Post-Inauguration Luncheon at the State House Banquet Hall on Monday, May 29

Source: Legit.ng