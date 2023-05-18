Nigerians who have no business at the Eagles Square on May 29 have been urged not to come close to the location

The presidential transition council has urged Nigerians especially those who do not have business at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Monday, May 29, 2023, to stay off.

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-president-elect Kashim Shettima will take their oaths of office as the 16th president and vice-president of Nigeria on May 29.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, May 18, the national security adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno (retd), who is a member of the council, said all arrangements for accreditation and issuance of passes and identity documents for security agents had been concluded, Daily Trust reported.

“My only advice is that if you have no business in security, you need not be near the vicinity of the programme, especially on the Inauguration Day,” Monguno said.

May 29: Kenyan ex-President to deliver Tinubu’s inauguration lecture? details emerge

The former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The chairman the presidential transition council and the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, said Kenyatta will deliver the inauguration lecture.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, he said the lecture was part of the event lined up for the handover ceremony to the president-elect, Tinubu.

FG releases official programme of events for Tinubu's inauguration

The federal government of Nigeria has released the order of programme for the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Thursday, May 18.

As contained in the order of program released by the ministry, the inauguration programme kicks off with a world press conference which is currently being held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

