The ruling All Progressives Congress is no stone unturned to make sure Bola Tinubu's inauguration turns out successful

The transition council on Thursday, May 18, announced that the former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, has been billed to deliver Tinubu's inauguration lecture

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, Tinubu and his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, will be conferred with the National Honours of GCFR and GCON respectively, the council noted

The former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, will take part in the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The chairman the presidential transition council and the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, on Thursday, said Kenyatta will deliver the inauguration lecture.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to deliver Bola Tinubu's inauguration lecture slated for May 27. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver Tinubu's inaugural lecture

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, he said the lecture was part of the event lined up for the handover ceremony to the president-elect, Tinubu, The Punch reported.

He added that the lecture titled “Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development” is billed to hold on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

FG releases official programme of events for Tinubu's inauguration

The federal government of Nigeria has released the order of programme for the forthcoming presidential inauguration ceremony slated for Monday, May 29.

This development was confirmed on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Thursday, May 18.

As contained in the order of program released by the ministry, the inauguration programme kicks off with a world press conference which is currently being held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

