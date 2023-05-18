The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, has said that the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, would not be halted because of litigation

Mustapha said that litigation has always come with transition and that has never stopped the swearing-in of the president-elect, adding that Tinubu's case would not be different

The SGF added that the Nigerian constitution and the electoral laws had addressed the issues that the opposition parties are raising

FCT, Abuja - Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has remarked that nothing would stop the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on May 29.

Mustapha, the chairman of the joint presidential transmission committee of President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu, held a world press conference on Thursday, May 18.

Boss Mustapha reveals why nothing can stop Tinubu's inauguration Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu's inauguration would not be stopped, SGF Boss Mustapha revealed

Tolu Ogunlesi, the special assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, revealed that the SGF revealed that the committee would continue with the inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima while the legal challenge against Tinubu's victory will continue.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Tinubu, the winner of the 2023 presidential election, has been challenged by the opposition parties at the tribunal, and some of them are calling for the suspension of his swearing-in pending the outcome of the case.

But Ogunlesi, in a post on his Twitter page on Thursday, May 18, disclosed that Mustapha said that the Nigerian constitution and the electoral law had addressed the issue that the opposition parties are raising.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari, Boss Mustapha, May 29, 2023 Election

Mustapha maintained that transitions from the time of Shehu Shagara down to Obasanjo were marred with a legal tussle and that it was only in 2015 that Nigeria did not have such a case before ex-President Goodluck Jonathan conceded defeat and called Buhari.

The statement reads in part:

"The Shagari transitions were litigated, transition went ahead. Obasanjo transitions were litigated in 1999, 2003, Transition went ahead. I stand to be corrected, but the only Presidential election that was not litigated was 2015, when GEJ conceded and called PMB."

See the tweet here:

National Honour: Buhari to crown Tinubu, Shettima 4 days to handling over

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari is set to confer national honour on President and Vice-President-elect Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Tolu Ogunlesi, the president's special assistant on digital and new media, announced that the ceremony would come up on Thursday, May 25.

Ogunlesi added that the outgoing president would also officially hand over the transition document to Tinubu and Shettima on the same day.

Source: Legit.ng