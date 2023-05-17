The meeting on Monday, May 15, between top Nigerian personalities in Paris, France, was a tripartite one in the European nation

Apart from the meeting between president-elect, Bola Tinubu and NNPP's Rabiu Kwankwaso, another one was held between the president-elect and Emir Sanusi Lamido

Also, another meeting happened between Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and the former emir who is also a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)

Paris, France - Fresh facts have emerged on the recent meeting between the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Messrs Tinubu and Kwankwaso met in Paris, France to form an alliance.

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has met with the presidential candidate of the NNNP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, for talks. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Now, according to Daily Trust, Tinubu offered Kwankwaso a ministerial role, although the former Kano State governor is yet to take a decision on accepting.

A source said:

“He told the NNPP leader to choose between the ministry of agriculture and that of education."

More on Tinubu - Kwankwaso meeting

Legit.ng also gathered that apart from the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, both men also met with former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, in Paris, on Monday.

One of the sources said:

"The president-elect seriously needs the support of the two leading personalities from Kano."

Another source revealed:

“While Kwankwaso is a politician in his own right who has a large followership not only in Kano but across the North, the former emir is a technocrat who knows the economy very well as evident in how he handled the Central Bank of Nigeria."

Furthermore, Legit.ng gathered that at the Paris meeting, Tinubu hinted at reconciling Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of Kano State.

The rivalry between both men created a tense situation during the 2023 elections in Kano state as terrifying violence and destructions were recorded.

