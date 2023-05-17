The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are beaming confidently to secure victory at the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal

Speaking on the recent development at the tribunal, a PDP chieftain, Daniel Bwala, said the administration of APC would be short-lived

He said the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would not last seven months after his inauguration in the coming days

FCT, Abuja - The presidential spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, says the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not last seven months in office after his inauguration on Monday, May 29.

As reported by Daily Trust, Bwala stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would take over Tinubu's government within that period.

Daniel was a former member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) before decamping due to the same-faith ticket dispute. Photo Credit: Bwala Daniel and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

While speaking on Arise TV on Thursday, May 17, Bwala reflected on the ongoing presidential election petition while responding to the accusation made by the APC that his party had an antecedent of electoral fraud.

Bwala said:

“PDP has over the years admitted that they made so many mistakes. I remember Secondus one time when he became the chairman of the party taking a campaign across the country to tell Nigerians that PDP is sorry. Has APC ever said “We are sorry”?

“This is a party that wants to make lies a statecraft. They announced that the president-elect was traveling on an official visit where he’ll meet with investors, where he’ll do this and that. How many days has he been away? We haven’t seen a picture of him alighting from a plane or investors receiving him.”

Meanwhile, Bwala spoke with optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious at the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal at the appellate court in Abuja.

Bwala stated that Tinubu's reign in office would be short-lived, and the court would sack him for his principal to take over the office.

He said:

“When he (Tinubu) becomes president on May 29, he’ll have about six or seven months before he’ll be sacked and then we’ll come and take over the power.”

