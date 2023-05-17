With few days left before his exit, supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun to lament over the insecure state of the country

Reacting to this development, the former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, called out the President

In what seemed like sarcastic taunting, she urged Buhari to hand over power to her to satisfy the agony of his supporters

The former minister of education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over the mantle of affairs to her.

Ezekwesili, a minister under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo's administration, stated this via a tweet on Wednesday, May 17.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to hand over power to the incoming administration on Monday, May 29. Photo: Muhammadu Buhhari, Oby Ezekwesili

She wrote:

"Let’s ask the ineffectual Commander-in-Chief of the Nigeria Armed Forces @MBuhari to swiftly hand over power to me so I can satisfy his supporters cry on his ignoble failure to secure the country, citizens and residents of Nigeria.

"I welcome their vote of confidence in me."

Ezekwesili's tweet came on the heels of several outcries by supporters of the President who complained about his failure to secure the country and its citizens during his two tenures.

Meanwhile, netizens were quick to react to the ex-minister's tweet, supporting her perspective about the administration of President Buhari.

Netizens react to Ezekwesili's tweet

Austeen Ojie, with the Twitter handle @AusteenOjie, stated that despite the hardship and mismanagement in governance, some of the President's supporters are still willing to vote for him.

He said:

"In spite of his supporters' pains and cries, they will still be willing to vote for him again and again if he is to contest for president. They love their chains."

Ada Agina-Ude said:

"My sister you would have done much better than the man. You're not in the same league at all."

Contrastingly, Oluwasegun Ewete said:

"You fantasize too much of yourself Ma.

"Kindly be reminded we have NO RECORD of your achievements while in office, neither can we see any policy impact.

"Your ordeal on campaign funds accountability is still questionable. and you want Jubril Al-Sudani to handover 2 u?"

Osinbajo worthier APC candidate than Tinubu, says Peter Obi, gives reason

Similarly, the Labour Party presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, thinks Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have made a better candidate for the ruling party.

He stated that he confronted some of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders on why they did not consider Osinbajo.

Obi noted that Nigeria would progress and work effectively if someone healthy is at the helm of affairs.

