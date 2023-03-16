There are insinuations that the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari amidst the series of allegations of irregularities levelled against INEC after the presidential polls is a dangerous omen.

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A group of elder statesmen under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) made this known in a joint statement issued on Thursday, March 16.

President Muhammadu Buhari lauded the performance of INEC at the just-concluded presidential polls despite several outcry of alleged electoral fraud. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Depositphotos

This joint statement included leaders of the Middle- Belt, Ohanaeze, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, South-South, and Afenifere.

As reported by Vanguard, the coalition said the President's body language has become worrisome while noting that despite the public outcry, the President left the country on international assignments shortly after the conclusion of the presidential and national assembly polls.

As contained in the statement, the coalition took a swipe at the statement issued by the President's spokesperson, which noted that there would be no repeat of the June 12, 1993 saga and that Bola Tinubu will be sworn-in on May 29 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The coalition, however, stated that the President had no right to conclude for the Judiciary and keeping in mind that the election matter is still in the court.

The leaders urged the President to allow the Judiciary to do their job and that his comments were prejudicial and were in contempt of a fair hearing which is a grave offence as stipulated by the statutory provision of the law.

President Buhari's statement was tagged as an indirect message targeted at telling the Judiciary what to do as regards the election tribunal.

Source: Legit.ng