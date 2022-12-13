Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake have jointly replied to AriseTV on the alleged gagging of the freedom of the press by the APC campaign spokesperson team

In a joint statement signed by Alake and Onanuga, the duo described the owner of the media house as an unscrupulous hustler

They maintained their position on the claim that the media is biased in its reportage and further alleged that the organisation is causing damage to professional journalist in Nigeria

The rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu's camp and AriseTV/ThisDay is far from coming to an end as the ruling party has attacked the owner of the media.

In a statement jointly signed by Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake for the APC media and communication directorate and sent to Legit.ng, the campaign council described the owner of the organisation, Nduka Obaigbena, as an "unscrupulous hustler".

Has Tinubu replied to AriseTV?

The media organisation had accused the spokespersons of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga and Dele Alake, of tampering with press freedom in Nigeria by accusing it of being biased in its reportage.

The editors of AriseTV and ThisDay in a joint press statement alleged that Onanuga and Alake have attacked their organisation in different press statements and interviews to claim that their reports were false.

The editors said rather than the duo addressing issues in interviews or sending their petition to the ombudsmen of the organisation, they keep accusing the media.

But Alake and Onanuga in their reaction alleged that ThisDay and Arise TV are trying to compel the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, to attend their presidential town hall meeting.

The duo said the media house had continued to bully Bola Tinubu despite the explanation from its media that the former governor of Lagos state would not attend such an unorganised meeting.

The statement reads in part:

"The fact that this character is an unscrupulous hustler and blackmailer who has done tremendous damage to the journalism profession in the country, is well known within and beyond the profession."

Charity begins at home, Tinubu support group attacked AriseTV, This Day

The AriseTV and ThisDay have been accused of being biased in their reportage by the camp of Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

A support group of Tinubu asked the media organisation to begin its charity from home and educate the Nigerian public on corruption allegations against its lead presenter, Reuben Abati.

