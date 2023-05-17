The White House has commented on the murder of some staff of the United State Embassy in the Anambra state

John Kirby, the spokesperson of the United States National Security Council, confirmed that some staff were killed, but they were not Americans

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the police in Anambra state, also confirmed that 2 staff of the embassy and 2 police officers died in the attack

White House, USA - The White House has reacted to the killing and burning of the United States Embassy staff in Anambra, Nigeria, on Tuesday, May 16.

It was earlier reported that some unknown gunmen attacked the US Embassy staff in the Ogboru local government area of the state.

Details of the killing of US Embassy staff in Anambra

The spokesperson of the police in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that 2 officials of the US Embassy were killed in the attack while 2 police officers were also gunned down.

Ikenga stressed that the assailants burnt the bodies of casualties as well as their vehicles and kidnapped 2 other persons in the convoy. The police authority then lamented that it was wrong for the convoy to have visited the state without making contact with the police.

But reacting to the development at a press conference at the White House on Wednesday, May 17, John Kirby, the spokesperson of the United States National Security Council, confirmed the attack.

Kirby also confirmed that those murdered and burnt were not US citizens. He said he was just informed that a US convoy was attacked in Nigeria.

He commented that:

"What I can tell you is that no US citizens were involved, and therefore, there were no US citizens hurt."

He then added that the state department is looking into the issue.

