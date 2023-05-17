The Anambra state police command has disclosed that 4 persons were murdered in the attack on the convoy of the US embassy staff on Tuesday

Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesperson of the command, in a statement, revealed that the victims were 2 policemen and 2 staff of the consulate and that they were burnt with their vehicles after their murders

The statement further revealed that no US citizen was in the convoy but expressed regret that such a convoy came into the state without informing the police authority

Awka, Anambra - More updates by the police have been released on the attack on the US embassy staff in Anambra state on Tuesday, May 16.

The convoy of the officials was earlier reported to have come under attack in the Ogbaru local government area of the state, Daily Trust reported.

Police speak on US Staff convoy attack in Anambra Photo Credit: Nigerian Police Force

Source: Facebook

Details of how US staff convoy was attacked in Anambra

Sources privy to the incident revealed that 4 persons were killed in the tragic attack.

Speaking further on the attack, the Anambra state command of the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that 2 officials of the US Consulate and 2 policemen were murdered by the assailants.

The update was revealed in a statement by the command's spokesperson, who said that the incident happened along the Atani, Osamale road in the Ogbaru LGA at about 3:30pm.

Latest about police, US Convoy, Anambra, Southeast

It further reads that the arsonists set the deceased bodies and their vehicles on fire after murdering the victims.

The statement reads in part"

“Also, the arsonist/murderers, on sighting the responding joint security forces, abducted two Police operatives, the driver of the second vehicle and took to their heels. No U S citizen was in the convoy."

Ikenga then noted that it was regrettable that such a convoy would come into the state without informing the police in the state. He added that the war against the insurgent in the state would be sustained until stability is sustained.

Tension as US embassy officials shot dead in southern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that some staff of the US Embassy in Nigeria had been gunned down by some unknown gunned down in the Ogboru LGA of Anambra state.

A source revealed that the officials were shot dead while on a humanitarian mission and plying through the said area.

The police have confirmed the incident, as well as the spokesperson of the US mission in Nigeria, adding that its personnel are working with the Nigerian security men on the investigation.

