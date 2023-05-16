BREAKING: Tension As US Embassy Officials Shot Dead In Southern State

Some officials of the United States Embassy in Nigeria have been reportedly shot dead in the Ogboru local government area of Anambra state.

According to Daily Trust, the convoy of US embassy officials was attacked while plying through the area

A source disclosed that the US staff were on a humanitarian mission to the community, while another source said that the officials who were attacked were trying to connect their destination through Ogbaru.

The paper reported a security source that stated:

“At least four persons were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. Troops have taken over the community.”

However, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, confirmed the attack, while full details of the tragedy were yet to be made available as of the time of writing this report.

