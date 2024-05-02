Singer Rema has shared his grass-to-grace story while talking about his album Rave and Rose in an old interview he granted

In the recording, he said that he had to subject himself to hard labour and hustling when he was in Benin and Ghana

It was during those times that he got his six packs as he had to endure hunger and other things he went through

Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has shared some of the things he passed through before he became a global sensation.

In an interview that surfaced online, the Calm Down crooner said he had been through years of hard labour while he was in Benin and Ghana.

According to the singer, who splurged millions on two cars, he added that years of fetching water, and going hungry because he had nothing to eat also contributed to him developing a natural six packs.

Rema speaks about his music

Speaking about his music and 2022 album, Rave and Roses, he explained that he got inspiration from colors and the state of his mind.

Speaking further, the singer, who boasted about his name being in the Afrobeat bible said that he loves art a lot. He would go to the art gallery when he travels out just to check out the lovely designs they have.

See the video here:

