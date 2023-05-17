Peter Obi has expressed condolences on the loss of lives of two US embassy officials and Nigerian police officers accompanying them

The Labour Party chieftain's condolence message was contained in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, May 17

Gunmen recently attacked the US embassy representatives and security operatives in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state

Ogbaru, Anambra state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has condoled the families of the four people killed by gunmen in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

Obi bemoaned the fact that the deceased persons were murdered while rendering a charity job for Nigeria -- 'a country in need'

Killing of US staff, police operatives in Anambra

Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked a convoy conveying staff of the United States (US) consulate.

Ikenga Tochukwu, police spokesperson in Anambra, said the “hoodlums murdered two of the PMF operatives, and two staff of the consulate”.

In a statement on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 17, Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, expressed his sadness with the killings of the police officers and the staff of the US embassy in Nigeria.

He said:

"I just got the most reprehensible news of the attack and killing of some international humanitarian workers in Anambra state, which happened on Tuesday. This despicable act is highly condemnable."

The Labour Party candidate added:

"My heartfelt sympathy goes to the families of the deceased, the United States Embassy and other charitable International agencies involved.

"Nothing can be more deplorable than that somebody has to die while rendering a charity job for a people and a nation in need."

Unknown gunmen kill four persons in Anambra

The mindless killings perpetrated by anonymous gunmen in Nigeria's southeast region have taken a worrying turn since 2021.

For example, early this year, gunmen killed four persons on Nzomiwu street in Eziani community, Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

The gunmen invaded the community on Tuesday, January 10 and started shooting into the air, thereby killing the victims - three males and a female, who was said to be pregnant.

Gunmen invade police station, kill 3 officers in Anambra

In the following month, the assailants, in the early hours of Saturday, February 18, invaded Ogidi Area Command in Idemili North local government area; shot sporadically, and killed three policemen.

The state's police command, in a statement on Saturday, through its public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the attack.

Source: Legit.ng