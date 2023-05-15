Nigerians, including politicians, have continued to mourn the death of two great Nollywood stars, Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi

Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, took to his Twitter page and expressed pain over the demise of the actors

Saint Obi, aged 57, passed away after a prolonged illness, while Afolabi, aged 49, reportedly succumbed to complications resulting from a slip in the bathroom on Sunday, May 14

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed shock over the demise of Nollywood actors and filmmakers, Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

In a post shared on his Twitter page, Obi recounted how the late actors contributed greatly to the development of Nollywood and Nigeria's entertainment industry.

Obi mourns the demise of Saint Obi, Murphy Afolabi

The tweet sighted by Legit.ng on Monday afternoon, May 15, reads thus:

"I just heard the sad news of the deaths of Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi, both Nigerian actors and filmmakers.

"Saint Obi and Afolabi were popular faces among the Nollywood circle and they created many fond memories with the perfect interpretation of their roles in movies. They contributed to building Nollywood and Nigeria's entertainment industry.

"I condole with their immediate family, the Nollywood family, and the Actors Guild of Nigeria over this sad occurrence. May God comfort all who mourn them and grant them eternal rest. -PO

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the comment section of Peter Obi's Twitter page and reacted to the development.

@rilwan_ola01 tweeted:

"More than 24 hours after , he’s just hearing about 3 mins ago … wonders."

@AddyAdeyemiAddy tweeted:

"Our condolences. May their souls rest in peace."

@a_little_god_ tweeted:

" May their soul rest in perfect peace... LEGENDS!

@jagganiyu tweeted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@JeffreyGuterman tweeted:

"RIP."

The death of Saint Obi came as a shock to the entertainment industry. Not long after the news surfaced, it was reported that another celebrity, Murphy Afolabi, passed on.

