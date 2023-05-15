The Nigerian movie industry has been hit with a third tragedy within three days after losing Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi

This comes as another moviemaker Chikezie Uwazi has been announced dead in the United States

Chikezie's death was made public by Obey Etok, who revealed he died after a second brain surgery

It is a tragic moment in Nollywood as the Nigerian movie industry has lost another actor Chikezie Uwazie.

Actress Obey Etok made this public in a post via his Instagram page as he revealed the actor died after a second brain surgery in the US.

Chikezi Uwazie dies after brain surgery. Credit: @chikezie_uwazie

Source: Instagram

Etok disclosed that she got the devastating report from the Imo State University (IMSU) alumni platform as she recounted how Chikezie told him he was going to the US for greener pastures.

"I thought you told me you were going to the States for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back but I didn’t see you. Can’t believe you are gone but God knows best. Rest on Chyko," Etok wrote.

See his post below:

Before he relocated from Nigeria, Chikezie featured in movies like “Musical Whispers" produced by Ebele Okaro, “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme, Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss”, alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu and Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Chikezie's demise comes barely a few days after Nollywood lost Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi.

Netizens mourn Chikezie Uwazie

See some of the comments that trailed the actor's death below:

gbemi_fadipe:

"At this point, na to stay off social media for a while. God, abeg ooooh. God abeg console these families oh."

jenniphera:

"What’s happening now!!!! Them wan go open branch for there? It’s annoying & sad at this point!"

kolade_dc:

"Nollywood pls pray ."

menace.undercover:

"RIP. But people die on a daily na? Is it because it happened to be actors?"

sabeehyathoyin:

"They always die in 3's but this time more they are more than 3. God have mercy."

osatohanwen_12:

"What's happening in nollywood. Rest in power champ."

Murphy Afolabi to be buried at Ikorodu residence

Barely a few hours after the tragic news of the death of Murphy Afolabi broke out, details about his burial surfaced online.

According to blogger, @emiraltyafrica, the actor will be buried at his Ikorodu residence on May 15, 2023.

According to the report, the decision was made after an agreement was reached by his son, family members and some Nollywood stakeholders who were present.

Source: Legit.ng