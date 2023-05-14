Popular Yoruba film actor, Murphy Afolabi, passed away on Sunday, May 14, after a tragic bathroom fall

The actor from Osun state is slated to be buried on May 15 at his Ikorodu residence in Lagos

Several actors from the Yoruba film industry have taken to social media to mourn his shocking death

Barely a few hours after the tragic news of the death of Murphy Afolabi broke out, details about his burial surfaced online.

According to blogger, @emiraltyafrica, the actor will be buried at his Ikorodu residence on May 15, 2023.

Photos of Afolabi a week before his death Credit: @murphyafolabi20

Source: Instagram

According to the report, the decision was made after an agreement was reached by his son, family members and some Nollywood stakeholders who were present.

Until his death, Afolabi was a traditionalist, described as a 'force' in Osogbo.

The Yoruba movie star is said to have fallen in his bathroom and hit his head on the floor, leading to his death.

Afolabi, who celebrated his birthday barely a week ago on Friday, May 5, was one of the popular stars to have emerged from the Yoruba film industry.

Source: Legit.ng