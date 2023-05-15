Nigerian veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) mourned the death of his friend and colleague, Saint Obi

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo, well known by his stage as RMD, has written a heartfelt letter in tribute to one of his closest friends, Saint Obi, whose passing was only revealed recently.

Legit.ng previously reported that season actor Obinna Nwafor, best known as Saint Obi, died on the 7th of May, in the home of one of his siblings who resides in Jos.

The 57-year-old movie star had three children with his estranged wife, Linda Amobi. Before his unexpected demise, the couple was embroiled in a nasty divorce custody dispute.

RMD shared an Instagram photo of Saint Obi and detailed the touching time he recommended the dead to one of his other pals, Zeb Ejiro, who made more productions than anybody else.

He stated that the loss of his close buddy shocked him and that he is still in disbelief over the tragic news.

"Saint Obi, Gentleman Dignified.

I recall being at an event in Abuja some years ago and we were just catching up and he says to me "bros you nor remember say na you start me on this my journey?" And I was like ‘no way’ and he went on to narrate and he had come to me in the 90s for help and get into the movie industry and I had said I wasn’t doing any film then but I could send him to a friend and brother who did more productions than anyone else at the time and that brother and friend was Zeb EJIRO. I wrote behind my card and off he went and became a big star. The interesting thing then was that Zeb loved him so much he told me I had given him a natural replacement for me in the movies…" he said in parts.

Internet users react to RMD’s tribute to Saint Obi

inidimaokojie:

"So many childhood memories May his soul rest in peace."

adropofhoney_:

"I loved him from the movie- State of Emergency….Rest in peace Saint Obi."

alexokoroji:

"Such a big loss. He was a real gentleman and a committed artist who carved his place on screen and in the hearts of Nigerians. He was always so kind, warm and respectful towards me. Also used to playfully tease me about my face. I have only fond memories of him. He used to joke that I couldn’t commit a crime without getting caught because my mole was my dead giveaway. Saint Obi is the reason I adopted a signature look. Of course many of us tie our careers back to RMD (coach). God knows best. May he rest easy with the Angels and Saints.️"

lincedochie:

"May his gentle soul rest in GOD's bosom. sharonooja's profile picture.☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️ like he left with plenty of my childhood memories …. God ."

juicyellym:

"Sad! First time I saw him was at Zeb Ejiro dad’s burial in Ozoro. May his gentle soul rest well in the Lord. We lost a fine man."

Nigerians mourn Saint Obi

The demise of Saint Obi left social media users in shock. Legit.ng reported that the actor, 57, passed away after a prolonged illness.

Reports claim that the movie star died on Sunday, May 6, in the home of one of his siblings.

He was popular for roles in movies like Candle Light, Sakobi, Executive Crime and Last Party.

