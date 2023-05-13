Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo thinks it is high that Nigerians live up to its expectation as the giant of Africa

Baba Iyabo, as he is fondly called, said Nigerians in his era made good decisions in choosing their leaders

He urged Nigerians to embrace unity as it is the only remedy to securing the development that Nigerians yearn for

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Nigerians in his era made better decisions in selecting their leaders than what is in place in this current dispensation.

He stated this at the National Daily Awards held on Friday, May 12, in Lagos state.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigerians must set aside all manner of prejudice and come together to form oneness that will make Nigeria great. Photo Credit: Leigh Vogel

Source: Getty Images

Obasanjo stated that his era also experienced political animosity, encouraging them to seek the right leaders.

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“In fact, in making choices of leaders, I will say Nigerians of post-independence make the right choices of leaders. We all know that if your choice is right, the performance and consequences will be right.”

The former President disclosed that world leaders had high hopes for Nigeria after it became a sovereign state. He said Nigeria has yet to live up to that expectation to date.

Obasanjo said:

“When the then Prime Minister went to the United Nations post-independence, the world referred to Nigeria as a giant in the sun, not even a giant of Africa.

“But the question is, have we lived up to that? If we have not, the question is why? Are there certain qualities that leaders in the post-independence era had that are absent in leadership today? We talk about values, have our values changed? What is Nigeria today, and what is the Nigeria we want? How do we get the Nigeria we want?”

Obasanjo further noted that his experience as a peacemaking envoy had taught him that development can only come to a nation with peace, security, and stability. He stated that a country prioritising equity, fairness, and justice would attain greatness.

Obasanjo described Nigerians as unique people who have carved a global niche, breaking records and setting new ones.

He, however, urged relevant stakeholders and citizens to embrace unity and help foster the development Nigeria needs to live up to its potential.

Obasanjo said:

“...It’s time for us to unite and take the country to where it’s supposed to be.

“If we fail to do so, then our existence is useless. We need to make a difference so that we can leave behind a better society.”

Speakership: Details Emerge As Obasanjo, Tinubu Meet APC Anointed Candidates

In another development, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, the APC-nominated candidates for speaker and deputy speaker in the 10th assembly have intensified their campaigns.

Following the announcement of their nomination by the APC, the duo visited Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, at his residence in Lagos.

Surprisingly, the aspirants also visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his residence in Ogun state, saying they sought to seek his blessings.

Source: Legit.ng