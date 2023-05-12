President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been told to ensure he listens to the masses when he assumes office

Engr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u gave the advice to the president on Friday, May 12, during an interactive session with journalists

He also chided the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari for failing to consult with the citizens

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been advised to operate an open-door policy and consult with the people to succeed in office.

This advice was given to Tinubu by the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD).

Dr. Y'au urged Tinubu to always listen to the opinion of the masses. Photo credit: CITAD

Source: Facebook

Executive Director of CITAD, Engr. Yunusa Zakari Ya’u gave the advice on Friday, May 12, during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, including a Legit.ng reporter.

He said:

“The government must first recognise that it does not have a monopoly on ideas. Secondly, the government must understand that when you are elected, you are not a substitute for the people.

“Therefore, when you claim to speak for them, it has to be based on truth. What that means is that you consult. My advice to them is to consult widely.

“When you assume government, you are not seeking votes; you are seeking to run the government. The government can only be operated effectively when the leaders listen to the people.

“The outgoing regime doesn’t listen; they don’t consult. When you shout and shout, they still ignore you. And they do whatever they like, so the conflicts have multiplied instead of reducing. Listening is an important element of governance.”

Speaking on the preview of a book titled, ‘Boko Haram’s Community Perception of Dialogue and Reconciliation in Northern Nigeria’, which he co-authored with A. Kawu Monguno, Dr Ya’u said:

“In writing this book, we decided to consult different stakeholders in Yobe, Adamawa, Kaduna, among other states. We consulted different people, including women, religious leaders, traditional rulers, among others.

“This book is the outcome of the consultations. Kano was hitherto faced with Boko Haram issues, but the state engaged stakeholders and was able to overcome Boko Haram with the use of non-kinetic approach.

“This book is not only after ending the battle but also to restore peace, because there are a wider spectrum of stakeholders that need to be established. The three chapters of the book looked at the previous dialogues conducted in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

“Also, one of the chapters deals with the specific experience of non-kinetic response in Kano state which looked at lessons and negotiations, therefore I believe the use of non-kinetic methods is still relevant in ending the conflict.”

Speaking on the amnesty programmer for repentant Boko Haram members, Ya’u said:

“We are not against the de-radicalisation of Boko Haram adherents, but we are against the way the programme is implemented. It is not working.

“Many communities are rejecting the de-radicalised Boko Haram adherents, who are isolated and forced to go back to the Boko Haram insurgents.

“So, government needs to engage the communities themselves and prepare them to receive the de-radicalised people. With the engagement of communities, trust will be rebuilt and the government will achieve the objectives of the programme.”

2023 polls: Buhari revaelas why he did not endorse Tinubu during APC primary

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he did not support any aspirant during the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that his reason was doe to his experience contesting for the presidential seat several times.

The president further noted that he had no favourite among the candidates, including the eventual winner, Tinubu.

Gov Wike lauds INEC’s impact on 2023 general election, gives reason

On his part, despite numerous outcries and criticism about the violence recorded during the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been commended by Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike said the general elections remain the most violent-free in Nigeria's electoral history.

He further noted that Nigerians had accepted the outcome of the polls while urging the citizens to give kudos to INEC.

Source: Legit.ng