Anambra, Awka - The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has disclosed his past relationship with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Obi, on Friday, May 12, at a book launch in Awka, Anambra state, revealed that Prof Yakubu served under him at one point in his career.

As reported by Daily Trust, Obi stated that he never leveraged the privilege or made an attempt to approach Prof Yakubu in the buildup to the presidential polls.

Obi said:

"...I have been the chairman of a committee; TETFUND committee, and Prof Mahmood was my member. We know ourselves, but when he became INEC chairman, I have never met him. I told him, you’re an umpire, just do what is right.

“If you have the chance to do the right thing, and you insist on perpetuating anarchy, then, it will consume everybody one day. I insist that we must do the right thing.”

The Labour Party bannerman is currently at loggerheads with the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition tribunal. He is challenging the latter's victory at the just-concluded presidential election.

Obi, who has refused to concede defeat, is seeking the cancellation of Tinubu's election as he has also presented an application before the tribunal seeking a live telecast of the proceedings in court throughout the tribunal.

