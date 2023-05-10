Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has again travelled out of Nigeria to Europe, listing 2 top of his agenda for the new trip

In a statement from the office of the president, Tinubu will fine-tune his transition plans with some of his key aides and engage the European business community on the readiness of Nigeria to accommodate them

However, the statement did not mention the countries that the president-elect would be touching in Europe, neither does it reveals when he would return to Nigeria

Ikoyi, Lagos - Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, has again departed the country for Europe on Wednesday, May 10.

This was disclosed in a statement from the office of the president-elect on Wednesday, signed by Tunde Rahman and sighted by Legit.ng.

Tinubu jects out of Nigeria for Europe for 2 things Photo Credit: Bayo Onanuga

Why Tinubu travels to Europe

According to the statement, Tinubu's visit to Europe is premised on 2 main agendas, which are to fine-tune his transition plans and programme and to meet some investors.

It was revealed in the statement that Tinubu would discuss his transition plans with some of his key aides while in Europe without unnecessary distractions and pressure.

The president-elect was also scheduled to engage some investors and other key associates in order for him to market the opportunities in the country and to explain the readiness of his administration to provide an environment that is business-friendly by putting proper policies and regulations in place.

Latest about Bola Tinubu, APC, May 29

It was also revealed that the president-elect had been meeting with some key stakeholders in the European business community in the area of agriculture, tech and energy, as well as manufacturing.

The office of the president-elect then expressed optimism in being able to convince the European business community about Nigeria's readiness to welcome them.

The statement reads in part:

"Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain."

